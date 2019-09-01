An independent, not-for-profit newspaper.
Serving Cape Elizabeth since 1988.

Download Latest Issue
About Us

Volume 32 Number 17
October 9 – October 22, 2019

The mission of The Cape Courier is to foster a sense of community by presenting news specific and unique to Cape Elizabeth or its residents; and, whenever possible, to promote volunteerism within the community.

Community Calendar

We list upcoming community events in and around Cape Elizabeth. If you’d like to add an event to our calendar, please use our event submission form.

« October 2019 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
View full calendar »
Community Ads

Advertise here!

Our advertising rates are still the lowest in the region while reaching a unique and educated demographic.

Advertise with us »

Gardening help wanted

Planting, design, weeding in beautiful perennial garden. 2-4 hours a week. weekly for the summer.
Wanted

Support Cape Courier

The Cape Courier has been published as a free, independent, not-for-profit newspaper since 1988. We rely heavily on our community of committed donors to help us defray printing and operating costs in order to keep advertising rates affordable for our entire community. Donate or subscribe today to support our community – and thanks!

Donate to Cape

Subscribe to Cape Courier »